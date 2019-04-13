Police conduct raids against illegal parking, arrest 12

In a recent crackdown on groups running illegal parking lots in the city and extorting money from roadside vendors, the police arrested at least a dozen people from different areas of the city on Friday and Saturday.

The police said they acted on complaints from vendors, who said that these parking attendants were extorting money from them by threatening to implicate them in false cases.

Police commissioner Muhammad Akil gave directions to the station house officers (SHOs) of all 40 police stations of the city earlier this month, asking them to ensure that no illegal parking spaces are operational in the city and that no extortion racket is running in their respective areas. He warned that strict action will be taken against the SHOs found negligent.

The police have registered 10 cases of illegal parking and six cases of extortion where these parking attendants were demanding money from vendors selling cigarettes, vegetables and food items in Sector 56, Sushant Lok, Sector 29 and near the DLF Phase-3 police station.

The police had received several complaints from motorists that these people were charging exorbitant amounts of money from them to park their cars in vacant plots owned by people living abroad. The vendors also complained that they had been demanding daily shares from their sales and threatened them of police action if they denied paying them.

The operation began in the first week of April and was carried out by special teams formed by the commissioner of police in Sector 29, all phases of DLF, Sushant Lok, Sector 56 and Sohna Road.

Karan Goyal, assistant commissioner of police (DLF), said, “This is an ongoing drive, which will continue throughout the month. We will take prompt action against people operating illegal parking lots and extorting money from vendors and motorists. These people had identified prominent stretches near the malls, shopping complexes and office spaces to make money.”

The police also urged the public to upload videos and pictures on the Twitter handle or the Facebook page of Gurugram police to shed light on any such land where people are running illegal parking or charging exorbitant sums of money.

The police also urged the public to inform them if a parking attendant was charging them fees without giving them a valid receipt for the same.

“We have also asked the cart owners and other vendors, who operate near Metro stations, parking areas, malls, and near office spaces, to inform us if anyone is demanding money for their operations on behalf of the police,” said Goyal.

According to the police, the service roads of MG Road and Sohna Road were turned into parking zones making it difficult for vehicles to cross. Even the pedestrians had a tough time crossing the roads during peak hours in the evening.

“The service lanes on MG Road and Sohna Road used to be jam-packed during peak hours and the residents often complained that they found it difficult to cross the stretch to reach their condominiums. The parking attendants used to charge money from people to park their cars on the service lane and they even collected monthly fees from the vendors,” said Goyal.

“These men operating unauthorised parking lots charge anywhere between ₹20 and ₹250 for parking. They also collect monthly fees from vendors who place the vends in the area. Due to such illegal parking lots, we face a major problem in decongesting traffic at locations, such as in DLF Phase-3, Sohna Road, MG Road, and Cyber City,” said Goyal.

On April 4, two persons were arrested for allegedly extorting money from people for parking at a vacant land on both sides of a Rapid Metro station in DLF Phase 3.

The police said there are more than 150 locations across the city from where they had received complaints.

First Published: Apr 13, 2019 23:51 IST