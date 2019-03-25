Police detain 52 persons across Gurugram as part of Operation Romeo

The police on Saturday detained 52 people for unlawful activities, including hooliganism and drinking in the open, from MG Road under ‘Operation Romeo’. Four of the 52 people were also booked under Section 160 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Excise Act.

Starting from 10pm, the campaign continued till late into the night on Saturday. The squad was led by assistant commissioner of police (crime against women) Usha Kundu, and a team led by station house officers (SHO) of Sector 29, DLF Phase 2, and women’s police station. According to an official spokesperson, nearly 100 police personnel, including women police personnel of the Durga Shakti Squad and Rapid Action Force were involved in the special operation.

‘Operation Romeo’ is a campaign that keeps a check on eve-teasing in the city and seeks to ensure safety for women. Under the campaign, police squads keep vigil at vulnerable places, especially during the evening hours. The campaign is conducted from time-to-time to keep a tab on law-and-order in the city.

On March 3, the police arrested 125 people men for unlawful activities, including hooliganism and drinking in the open under the same campaign.

The police also arrested 10 persons in a separate night domination drive on Saturday night and seized three firearms, cellphones, motorcycles and cash from the suspects from different locations across the city. The drive was conducted by various crime investigation agencies of the city police. During the night domination drive, barricades and checkpoints were set up in several parts of the city and police teams also checked hotels, guest houses and restaurants to keep a tab on suspicious activities, officials said.

“These drives are conducted regularly by the police to check the movement of suspicious persons and these are planned in advance,” a police spokesperson said.

