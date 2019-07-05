Police interrogate daughter’s friends, motive still not clear

The police questioned four friends of a 55-year-old man’s daughter, days after he allegedly killed himself, after murdering his wife and two children on Monday. However, three days since the incident, the police have not been able to establish the motive behind the incident.

The girl’s friends were called to the police station on Thursday and their statements recorded, the police said.

The police on Thursday also sent five cellphones to Digital Investigation Training and Analysis Centre (DITAC) in Sushant Lok-1, which deals with confidential matters concerning police investigation, to have their data retrieved.

Police commissioner Muhammad Akil said DITAC is operated by state police (crime branch of the Haryana CID) in collaboration with the National Technical Research Organisation (NTRO). They are equipped with the latest technology and have teams who conduct digital investigations.

“We have not received any leads despite questioning friends, family members, and neighbours. The man, Prakash Singh, was depressed as he was under debt and was unable to pay the EMIs of his loan for his properties,” he said.

The handwriting expert’s and FSL reports are awaited by the police, who expect them by the end of this month.

The friends of 22-year-old Aditi Prakash, the daughter, told the police that she kept to herself and had not shared any problems with them. “They said she was upset that day, but did not reveal what she was going through. The friends knew that her parents had some friction between them and the father was unemployed for more than a month,” an officer privy to the case said.

Singh had bought a few properties and was paying off the loans for the same, the police said.

The police said the motive behind the murder-suicide was still not clear, but were hopeful of getting a lead from cellphone data it received from DITAC.

The relatives will meet the police commissioner on Friday for further investigations and legal procedure.

The deaths came to light on Monday morning, and the bodies of the wife and children were found covered in blood, while the man was found hanged from a ceiling fan.

The police had earlier said that they found a purported suicide note but were not ruling out the involvement of outsiders.

The 55-year-old man, a pharmaceuticals executive, had recently lost his job, the police had said.

