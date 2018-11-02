Police nab gangster for firing at sweet shop, hunt on for 2 others

One of the three men who allegedly opened fire inside a popular sweets shop in a market in Sector 46 on October 16 was arrested from Delhi on Thursday, the police said.

According to the police, the arrested person is a member of Kaushal’s gang. The two other accused are still at large, and multiple teams have to deployed to nab them, said Subhash Boken, spokesperson, Gurugram police.

The accused Vikas, 24, a resident of Gurugram, was arrested from Delhi by a unit of the crime investigation agency of the city police on Thursday, Boken said.

“He is a member of Kaushal’s gang and has been working for him for over five years,” said Sumit Kuhar, deputy commissioner of police (crime).

The police also informed that Vikas was involved in at least four other cases including extortion and shooting.

On October 16, three men barged into Om Sweets and fired around 14 shots in the presence of at least a dozen customers, who were present inside the twostorey shop. The whole incident was caught on the CCTV cameras of the shop.

Before firing, the men approached the shop’s manager, handed him a note and asked him to hand it over to the owner.

The note had a 12-digit phone number written in blue ink, along with the word “Thailand” scribbled in Hindi below the number.

A senior police officer, who is part of a team trying to nab Kaushal, said that the 12-digit phone number has been used by Kaushal in the past. “He has used this number before and it is in our records,” the officer said, adding that Kaushal had escaped the country in December 2017.

An FIR was registered at the Sector 50 police station under sections 387 (extortion), 307 (attempt to murder) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Arms Act. However, the accused did not demand any money, even after shooting, the police said.

Boken said that Vikas had accepted during questioning that he, along with two of his friends, had opened fire at Om Sweets. Earlier this year, Vikas along with others had allegedly shot a property dealer in Rewari, injuring him on the leg, the police said. He was also allegedly involved in a murder in 2016.

