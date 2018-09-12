Police officer blackmailed husband for money, says wife of Gurugram businessman who shot himself

The wife of businessman Vinod Sharma (59), who shot himself on July 4 and succumbed on July 7, reiterated on Tuesday the demand for a CBI probe, alleging that a senior police officer, who was posted as a deputy commissioner of police (DCP) in Gurugram when the incident took place, was responsible for abetting her husband’s suicide.

The officer was transferred from the DCP post on August 2.

Addressing mediapersons, Meenu Sharma said the DCP had been blackmailing her husband for the past year to extort money. She said her husband and the officer met in 2001-2002 and soon became friends. “He (officer) had rented a place close to our house in Sector 22. In March 2005, my husband purchased a duplex flat in Surya Vihar, Sector 21, and rented it to the police officer for Rs 10,000 a month. The same year, my husband borrowed Rs 2 lakh from the officer to purchase a plot in New Palam Vihar,” Meenu said, adding that the officer allegedly pressurised her husband to transfer the Surya Vihar plot in his mother’s and wife’s name.

“When my husband sold the New Palam Vihar plot in June 2017, he demanded a share in the deal. They met on June 26 to discuss the issue,” she said.

Meenu said two days before the incident, the police officer, his brother, an uncle and another associate came to her husband’s office in Sector 57 at 7pm and coerced him to sign a deed for Rs 3.26 crore, to be paid by Sharma to the police officer.

She said the officer threatened Sharma to deposit the first instalment of Rs 50 lakh by July 4, followed by two equal instalments by August 2. “He even visited when my husband was in the hospital to pressurise him. He was worried that my husband might regain consciousness,” she said.

The senior police officer did not respond to repeated calls for a comment on the issue.

Meenu said that the SIT was not probing the matter properly.

IG (crime) Rajshri Singh, who is heading the SIT, refuted the allegations. “The SIT is conducting a thorough probe. The statements of the victim’s wife, witnesses and the officer were recorded last week (Sept 5) in my presence and the proceedings were video graphed. If the victim’s family wants a CBI probe, it is their right to approach the authorities,” Singh said.

Police have booked a Delhi-based businessman, based on a dying declaration by Sharma.

First Published: Sep 12, 2018 05:54 IST