Police on bikes, drones for smooth traffic flow on Delhi-Ggm e-way

Traffic police on motorcycles will be present at all exits on the Delhi-Gurgaon Expressway during peak hours to ensure vehicle movement is streamlined, officials said on Wednesday.

This was decided during an internal meeting conducted by the commissioner of police, Muhammad Akhil, at the old office of the police commissioner in Civil Lines.

“We are strategically deploying officials on motorcycles at all entry and exit points, especially during peak hours, on the expressway to ensure illegally parked vehicles do not hamper traffic flow. The entry and exit points are the inlets and outlets of traffic flow and hence, removing obstructions at these points become even more pertinent,” said Himanshu Garg, DCP traffic.

Garg said that the advantage would be that they can quickly move to different points of the expressway to ensure other obstructions or traffic violations can be dealt with swiftly.

In a statement released on Wednesday, the traffic police also said that it was in the process of procuring 10 drones to keep a watch on the traffic situation. The DCP, however, said that there are several formalities before drones can be procured.

He also did not commit to the number of drones that will be procured.

“Procurement of drones is at a nascent stage. There are several legal and security-related issues that need to be addressed before they are introduced. The reason behind introducing drones is that traffic police officials, often, aren’t able to determine the reasons leading to congestion on the ground. Aerial shots clicked through drones can help us decipher the reasons leading to snarls. Further, based on our findings, we can look at introducing changes to rectify bottlenecks,” said Garg.

According to the statement, the police commissioner decided in the meeting that more barricades will be provided to the traffic police in the coming days and the challaning branch (west division) will be relocated from the old CP office to the new office in Civil Lines due to space constraints, said officials.

The commissioner also directed the traffic wing to remove encroachments and vehicles from no-parking zones to help curb congestion.

First Published: Apr 11, 2019 03:21 IST