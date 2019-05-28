Polish national held with 4.63kg narcotics

The police on Sunday arrested a 28-year-old Polish national in alleged possession of 4.63 kilograms of narcotics after a brief chase in DLF Phase 1. His aide, who procured drugs for their consumption and sale, managed to escape, said police officers privy to the investigation.

The police said the Polish nationa,m identified as Patryk Dziwinski, is a musician, who had come to India on a tourist visa at least seven months ago. They said that his aide, Kazi, whom he met during a vacation in Kullu (Himachal Pradesh), is on the run.

According to the police, the incident took place around 4pm on Sunday when a police team spotted two pedestrians carrying bags near Qutub Plaza in DLF Phase 1. They said both of them turned around after spotting the police team, arousing their suspicions.

Subhash Boken, spokesperson, city police, said, “A policeman asked them to stop but both started running. One of them was nabbed, while the other abandoned his bag and ran away.”

“During a vacation in Kullu, Dziwinski met Kazi. Both are addicts,” Gyanender Singh, assistant sub inspector (ASI), DLF phase 1 police station, said. “Dziwinski said that since he had been staying in India for a long time, he had run out of cash. Kazi told him that they could sell drugs and make money to support their habit. Kazi used to procure drugs for them,” added ASI Singh.

The police said Dziwinski could not produce his passport and visa when asked. He was produced in a district court on Sunday and sent to judicial custody.

A case was registered against Dziwinski under sections 18 and 20 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act and the Foreigners Act at the DLF Phase 1 police station on Sunday.

First Published: May 28, 2019 03:26 IST