Power-deprived Sushant Lok-1 gets five more 400kVA transformers

The Dakshin Haryana Bijli Vitran Nigam (DHBVN) is likely to install five new 400-kVA transformers in Sushant Lok -1, with one transformer each for blocks A, B, C, D and E under the ongoing Smart Grid project.

The five new transformers are in addition to the six 200-kVA transformers sanctioned two weeks ago, also under the Smart Grid project.

Sanjiv Chopra, chief engineer of DHBVN, said, “We are working on it and hopefully it will be done as soon as possible.”

According to a DHBVN official the electricity infrastructure in Sushant Lok-1 is not adequate for the current power load. This has been causing frequent damages to the transformers and cables of the area.

“As per the Smart Grid survey conducted a year ago, there are 54 transformers in the area and 26 new transformers are proposed to be installed. However, the colony is still short of nearly 50% transformers,” the official said, adding that this is the root cause of frequent power cuts in the area.

The development comes after residents staged a protest against erratic power supply last Wednesday. On Thursday, DHBVN officials and MLA Umesh Aggarwal held a meeting with residents to address their grievances.

MLA Umesh Aggarwal said, “Transfer of the power infrastructure and its maintenance from the developer to the DHBVN is likely to happen by October. Meanwhile, we have managed to get five new transformers sanctioned from DHBVN that will be installed in the area by end of this month.”

The maintenance of power infrastructure rests with Ansal API Limited, the developer of the colony, and the DHBVN is only responsible for collecting electricity bills from the residents.

First Published: Jun 18, 2019 01:06 IST