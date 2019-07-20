Prefer youth registered on Saksham in jobs: Haryana CM

Motivating industries to participate in state government’s skill development programme, chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar, during an interaction with industrialists on Friday in the city, asked them to give preference to youth registered on the Saksham portal for employment.

“This will help in employing the youth of the state. A message should go out that the registration on the portal carries significance and all others who are left out should also register themselves,” said Khattar. Saksham is the state government’s portal on which unemployed youth seeking job opportunities upload their information.

The CM was interacting with the industry partners of the government’s Shri Vishwakarma Skill University (SVSU) at the Apparel House.

“On average, about two lakh youth are added every year who demand jobs. The government can provide 40,000 to 50,000 jobs in a year, so the rest of the job seekers have to be adjusted in industries,” he said.

Talking about the assistance provided by the state government to industries, Khattar said, “We are incentivising the industrial units set up in Zone C and D that are also employing the youth of Haryana. The state government is paying ₹3,000 per candidate for three years.”

Later, suggestions were sought from representatives of different industries. Issues such as creating a skilled workforce for modern technologies like electric vehicles (EVs), augmented reality and blockchain technology were raised. Talking to HT, Devender Singh, Haryana’s additional chief secretary, industry, and commerce, said, “ We are looking at starting these courses for students to easily engage with industries.”

On being asked about the problem of the gap between the poor quality of academic qualification and the required skills, he said, “Vocational education is being provided. Secondly, ₹200 crore is being spent to upgrade ITIs.”

First Published: Jul 20, 2019 02:58 IST