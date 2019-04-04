Prime suspect held 7 years after doctor’s murder in Sohna

Seven years after a doctor was allegedly shot dead in Sohna, the police on Monday arrested the primary suspect Dharambir — a former sarpanch of Ahir Majra village in Sonipat, for allegedly giving a ₹25 lakh contract to a group for his murder, the police said. According to the police, the former sarpanch was resentful towards the doctor since he had illicit relations with the victim’s wife, whom he knew since college.

Dr Maha Singh was allegedly shot dead by a group of people on August 7, 2012, in Silani village in Sohna. The police had registered a case and after investigations by the state crime branch, an ‘untraced’ report was filed by the police in 2015.

Shamsher Singh, assistant commissioner of police (ACP), crime, said the case was reopened in 2019 after the commissioner of police, Mohammad Akil, took over and asked the police to probe the untraced cases, after which the case file was marked to the Sohna crime branch. Following this, the police arrested four persons — Rizwan, (34), Vikram, Jaydeep and Raju — from Sonipat in February and March 2019.

“The suspects revealed that they had been contracted by Dharambir to kill the doctor, and had also been paid rupees 2 lakh as an advance. They said Dharambir had shown them the location of the doctor’s workplace and identified him,” Singh said.

Dharambir was arrested on Monday from a primary school in Kaithal where he had been teaching since 2016. “He revealed he became acquainted with the victim’s wife while they were studying in the same college in Ahir Majra in Sonipat in 2008-09. She got married to the doctor in 2010, but had an affair with Dharambir, due to which there was discord between him and the doctor,” Singh said.

The police said Dharambir and Maha Singh had fought on two occasions, including at the wedding of Maha Singh’s sister-in-law. “A dispute broke out on April 25, 2012, over Maha Singh’s in-laws usurping land in the village, and Dharambir called the police. Maha Singh was injured and taken to a hospital, where both had an altercation, following which Dharambir had vowed revenge,” Subash Boken, spokesperson, city police, said.

The police said five persons had been arrested so far, and one suspect was still at large. Two guns and the motorcycle used for reconnaissance in the crime were recovered. The police said a probe revealed that the victim’s wife was not aware of the conspiracy to murder her husband.

A police officer, requesting anonymity, said the suspect had been evading arrest because of his links with influential persons, as well as a lack of evidence.

