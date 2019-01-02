Prisoners’ kin try to sneak drugs, bluetooth hidden in shoes into Bhondsi jail

Relatives of three prisoners in Haryana’s Bhondsi Jail allegedly tried to sneak in drugs, mobile phone chargers and a bluetooth device by hiding the items in the soles of three identical pairs of black sandals, which were to be given to the prisoners.

The items were discovered on Monday evening when the wardens were checking objects received from relatives before handing them over to the prisoners, Bhondsi station house officer Umesh Kumar said.

Based on a complaint by Bhondsi Jail deputy superintendent Sachin Kumar, an FIR was registered against the prisoners and three of their relatives under the Prisons Act and the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act.

The accused have been identified as prisoners Rohit, from Delhi, Rohit, from Jajjar and Sikander from Delhi, and their relatives Sandeep, Gopal and Bheem. The three prisoners were incarcerated after being convicted in the same case.

“We will take the prisoners in custody after obtaining a production remand from the court and question them. Later on, we will also take the relatives in custody,” assistant sub-inspector Jitender Singh, the investigation officer in the case, said.

On Monday, the three relatives had come to meet the prisoners and left clothes and sandals for them.

Around 4pm, the wardens checked the items and found sulfa (a drug), two mobile phone chargers, three batteries, one data cable, a set of earphones and a bluetooth device—inside the soles of the three sandals, SHO Kumar said, adding that they got suspicious as the soles of the sandals were thicker than usual.

In another case, four smart cellphones were found inside a white packet, sealed with adhesive tape, from the park in the jail on Monday. Head constable and investigation officer Ram Kumar said the park is close to the prison’s wall.

The cellphones’ IMEI numbers had been erased.

