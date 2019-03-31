Private hospital helper alleges ex-colleague repeatedly raped her

A 24-year-old woman has filed a complaint against her former colleague, alleging that he raped her on repeated occasions and threatened her with dire consequences, police said Saturday.

The suspect was arrested on Saturday, the police maintained.

Maintaining that a case was registered against him under IPC sections 376 (rape) and 506 (criminal intimidation) at the Sector 53 police station on Friday, police said that according to the complainant, the suspect had visited her house at 8.30pm on Thursday and raped her again.

She also told police that he threatened her to kill her if she disclosed the incident to anyone.

In her complaint, the woman stated that the suspect would often visit her home after office hours.

The investigating officer said that the woman works as a helper at a private hospital in Sector 57 and got acquainted with the suspect last October, when was working at the same hospital.

“They exchanged numbers and started talking to each other. After a month, the suspect started visiting her house, where he allegedly raped her on repeated occasions,” said Shamsher Singh, assistant commissioner of police (crime).

