Proclaimed offender accused in 13 criminal cases arrested

A proclaimed offender accused of involvement in at least 13 cases, including attempt to murder, dacoity, robbery and theft, was arrested on Sunday evening from Jakhopur village in Sohna. Police said the accused had ‘settled down’ in Nuh and had not been involved in an incident of crime in the past couple of years.

According to police, Mohammad alias Sheru, who is in his late thirties, was arrested after a tip-off that he was coming to the city to meet an associate.

Satender Rawal, in-charge of crime investigation agency, Sohna, said the accused man was a history-sheeter from Nuh and had 13 criminal cases against him in Nuh, Rewari, Alwar and Gurugram.

“Of the 13 cases, seven cases (five thefts, one violent assault, one dacoity) were registered in Tauru, three cases including two attempt to murders lodged in Rewari, two armed dacoity cases in Sohna and one attempt to murder case in Alwar,” Rawal said.

Police said since October 2013, the man had not been involved in a known crime incident, adding that he had settled down in village Chilawara, Tauru.

“He was arrested in 2010 and got out on bail. He was declared a proclaimed offender in May 2012 and had dissociated himself from local gangs since then,” Rawal said.

First Published: Apr 02, 2019 03:44 IST