Property IDs in next 15 days across Haryana, says govt

gurugram

Updated: Aug 07, 2020 23:22 IST

The Haryana government on Friday said that property IDs would be issued in areas under nine municipal corporations and 15 municipal committees across the state within the next 15 days.

A special mechanism for registration of properties in controlled areas is also being developed under which no-objection certificates (NOCs) would have to be issued by the departments concerned within 14 days. The area for registration of plots in controlled area would be increased to one acre from current two kanals, it said.

Addressing mediapersons in Chandigarh on Friday, deputy chief minister Dushyant Chautala said that the objective of all these steps was to streamline the mechanism of registering property deeds and to reduce human intervention to the minimum. “A review meeting in this regard was held on Thursday in which it was decided that for registration of plots in controlled areas the area would be increased from two kanals at present to one acre. This is being done to ensure registration of plots for unauthorized development of colonies is stopped,” said Chautala.

In controlled areas, the deputy CM said, the department of town and country planning has been asked to create a mechanism so that NOCs can be issued in a time bound manner or else a process would be created for deemed approval as it happens for other departments.

Chautala also said that they have decided to create a portal that will allow people to pay their pending property tax and development tax online so that they can get the NOC automatically. “Within next one month, all the related departments will be linked online so that registries can be carried out without any hassle,” he said.

The revenue department, he said, will be making the process of registration deeds easy and simple to carryout. He also said that divisional commissioners of Gurugram, Bahadurgarh, Sonipat, Ambala and Faridabad have been asked to enquire into irregularities pertaining to registeries and send a report within 14 days.