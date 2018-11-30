Proposed flyover may put to rest 8 years of temporary fixes to decongest HCC junction

The latest proposal to construct a flyover and an underpass at the HUDA City Centre (HCC) junction is not the first time the authorities have tried to decongest the spot. The tri-junction has been a problem point for motorists and pedestrians since 2010, when the Delhi Metro’s yellow line started operation and the footfall in the area increased.

Over the last eight years, multiple experiments have been carried out with roundabouts, one-way traffic and jersey barriers being introduced at different points in time to smoothen the ride for commuters.

In 2011, a roundabout at the junction was removed and replaced with traffic lights. The next alteration came in 2013, when the road from Vyapar Kendra was made one-way. Since July 2017, the lane demarcation at the junction has been done by jersey barriers, whose placement is changed frequently as the traffic police close and open different turns and u-turns in an attempt to streamline traffic.

Despite all these experiments, however, authorities have so far failed to find a more permanent solution to the problem, a concern also shared by traffic experts.

“The constant tinkering with jersey barriers has not helped in reducing congestion at HCC. Instead, it has only led to confusion among motorists. The flyover and underpass will ensure that the traffic at the junction is properly dispersed,” said Sarika Panda Bhatt, programme coordinator with Haryana Vision Zero, a government initiative to achieve zero road fatality in Haryana.

However, Bhatt was critical of the GMDA’s plan to build this infrastructure, fearing that the move will only shift the bottleneck from HCC to another point as city roads are simply not equipped to handle such large volume of private vehicular traffic.

Residents said they weren’t surprised with the GMDA’s decision to build an underpass and flyover, as these have been the administration’s go-to solutions for congestion anywhere in the city.

“The Golf Course Road and the Delhi-Gurgaon Expressway have been completely transformed for the better after the introduction of underpasses and flyovers. I am not surprised that the authorities have looked at these as possible solutions for the HCC as well. It was high time that the load on this junction was also relieved,” DLF-5 resident Vikrant Kapoor said.

Assistant commissioner of police (ACP) traffic Hira Singh said building this infrastructure was never a question of how, but when, and that it was about time.

“It was inevitable that HCC would undergo massive engineering changes as the traffic volume exceeds the road’s capacity to disperse vehicles. Any change in this regard is likely to have a positive impact on traffic flow,” he said.

