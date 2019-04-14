Prostitution racket busted near Kherki Daula toll plaza, 4 women arrested

The police on Friday busted a prostitution racket allegedly being run in an isolated area near Kherki Daula toll plaza on National Highway-8, around 12 kilometres from the city. The police said four women were arrested from the spot.

According to the police, two teams from Kherki Daula police station raided the spot after sending decoy customers to the area following a tipoff.

A case was registered against the accused under relevant sections of the Immoral Trafficking (Prevention) Act, 1956. They were produced in the district court on Saturday and sent to judicial custody, said the police.

Shamsher Singh, assistant commissioner of police, said they received a tipoff about a group of women discreetly running a prostitution racket in the area and soliciting customers. They used to charge anywhere between ₹300 to ₹1,000 from commuters.

“We had sent two head constables, who were posing as customers, to the spot. After the policemen crossed the toll plaza, the women asked them to stop and demanded ₹1,000 each. The police officers agreed and handed over two notes of ₹500 denomination to each woman to finalise the deal,” said Singh.

“They signalled the team, following which a raid was conducted by the police. During the preliminary investigation, the women revealed that they used to stop commuters and take them to an isolated area near the bushes,” said Singh.

The suspect women revealed to the police that they had been running this racket for the last eight months.

The police said their statements were recorded before they were produced before the court. Further investigation is on and more raids will be conducted to put an end to this trade in the area, said the police.

According to the police, the flesh trade continues to thrive in different places across the city despite the crackdown

First Published: Apr 14, 2019 00:29 IST