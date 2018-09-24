Protest in Gurugram’s Ardee City over power disconnection

Residents of Ardee City in Sector 52 of Gurugram held a demonstration against the developer of the colony, Ardee Infrastructure Private Limited, demanding the restoration of electricity connections in several houses in the colony, on Saturday.

The developer had disconnected the electricity supply of 25 odd houses, on Saturday afternoon, without prior notice, much to the annoyance of the affected residents. They gathered in large numbers in an open area in the colony and shouted slogans against the developer. They also informed the police and the district administration about their plight. The Dakshin Haryana Bijli Vitran Nigam (DHBVN), the distribution company for the area, was informed about the matter as well. It was only after the police intervened, that the matter was settled and electricity was restored around midnight.

Disgruntled residents informed the residents’ welfare association (RWA) of the colony asking for help. They claimed that they had been paying electricity bills to the developer without fail. As such, there was no reason for the electricity supply to be disconnected.

Anup Singh, an affected resident, said, “I realised around 2.30 pm that the electricity supply of my house was disconnected. I was informed that this was done due to non-payment of dues. However, I showed the developer the receipt of the last paid bill. I am disappointed by the behaviour of the developer. I will apply for the DHBVN connection soon.”

A senior executive of Ardee Infrastructure Private Limited said, “Some residents had not cleared outstanding dues. As such, their electricity supply was discontinued.”

The DHBVN took over the supply of electricity in the colony from the developer on September 1, and by that time nearly 2,100, of the total 2,600 houses, had applied for the DHBVN connections.

“The affected 25 houses have not yet applied for the DHBVN connections and they are still under the developer. Power supply of our colony from our developer has always been pathetic and that is why, in June this year, we requested DHBVN to provide us with direct connections. Around 2,100 people have applied and rest have not. This is second time after the takeover that the developer has disconnected electricity supply,” said Parveen Yadav, RWA president.

Chaitali Mandhotra, RWA member, said, “Developer had merged maintenance bills with electricity bills illegally. We residents opposed and stopped paying maintenance for the last two years. But we paid electricity bills without fail. After takeover, the developer has been harassing us. We informed the Gurugram DC Vinay Pratap who resolved the matter on Saturday.”

The RWA of the colony has meanwhile appealed to all residents to apply for DHBVN connections.

First Published: Sep 24, 2018 11:32 IST