Public feedback invited on traffic infrastructure changes in Gurugram Sector 52

The Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) has invited comments and suggestions from the public with regard to its proposal for improving the traffic infrastructure in Sector 52.

The proposal involves the construction of a 10-metre-wide service lane along the Sector 52-52A road opposite Ardee Mall that will decrease congestion and make traffic flow in the area self-regulating.

Citizens can submit their feedback on GMDA’s website before August 3. In February, real estate developer Ardee Infrastructure had written to the GMDA, requesting permission to construct a service road at their own cost outside Ardee Mall.

“However, after reviewing their request, we found that it would only lead to an increase in traffic problems on the adjoining street and at the junction on St Thomas Road,” said an official in GMDA’s infrastructure division.

Instead, the GMDA decided to improve the given proposal so as to impact traffic flow not just on the service road, but also the main sector road, which runs through the area. As part of the proposal, a service road will be built from outside Ardee Mall all the way up to the junction at St Thomas Road.

Meanwhile, on the adjoining 60-metre wide main road, two median gaps will be closed so as to make flow of traffic more uniform, and one of the entry points to Ardee Mall will also be shut to decongest the area.

“To construct the service road, however, we need to first take permission from the Haryana Shahri Vikas Pradhikaran(HSVP), as a small part of their land will have to be used in augmenting the road. We will proceed with formalities after the public consultation is closed,” the GMDA official said.

First Published: Jul 16, 2019 02:50 IST