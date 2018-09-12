Pump installed in Gurugram’s MG Road underpass to remove water

A heavy-duty pump has been installed near a petrol pump at Iffco Chowk on MG road to pump out rainwater from the L-shaped underpass, as it poses a threat to the foundation of the petrol pump and the road above, as per the National Highways Authority of India(NHAI).

The underpass was filled with six to seven feet of water on Tuesday morning, prompting the contractor to bring in a 10-horsepower pump to remove the accumulated water. The NHAI, on Monday, said that it had issued instructions to the contractor to ensure that water was removed at the earliest.

“The water will be removed from the underpass within the next two days. However, there remains a need to find a permanent solution to the problem of waterlogging,” said Ashok Sharma, project director, the Delhi-Gurugram Expressway.

Highway officials also said that since the natural slope of the terrain from the Sikanderpur side extends towards the underpass, it leads to frequent waterlogging, as it did this monsoon season.

“Although we have installed the pump, the accumulated water has been seeping underground due to the exposed base of the petrol pump, which needs to be shifted,” said Saurab Singhal, a consultant working for the NHAI.

On September 4, the Highways Authority had sent a letter to the Haryana Shahari Vikas Pradhikaran(HSVP), formerly known as Huda, citing the fact that the accumulation of water poses structural danger to both the petrol pump as well as the underpass, more so as the work on the 250-metre underpass was halted because the petrol pump was not shifted.

