Questions of responsibility persist

Last Sunday, a nine-metre-wide portion of the Ch Bakhtawar Singh Road collapsed near the unidirectional Rajiv Chowk underpass, opposite Medanta Hospital. I reached the spot the next day while the authorities were fixing it.

However, unlike the previous cave-ins I had covered, this one was slightly peculiar.

First, it took place in the middle of the carriageway. In the four years that I have covered this city as a civic reporter, I have noticed that a cave-in usually takes place on either the left-most or the right-most point of the carriageway. The underlying cause is either the top layer of the road being extremely weak or a drainage or water pipeline having burst underneath.

Second, here, my quest for answers was a major challenge.

Personnel carrying out repair work at the spot appeared puzzled themselves.

Third, what was even more puzzling was that they did not divulge which public body or authority they were part of.

The three men who were carrying loose soil and dumping it on the hole with little else on their mind said that they were contracted to the “nigam”, a term that could loosely refer to the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG), the Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA), the Haryana Shahari Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP), and even the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI).

Despite my repeated attempts, the five-letter word is all that I got in the form of a reply.

Officials of the GMDA and the NHAI, when contacted, distanced themselves from the incident, despite the road belonging to the former and the underpass to the latter.

Incidentally, both the GMDA and the NHAI were also carrying out engineering work less than 50 metres from the affected spot at two different locations.

Questions such as how the spot developed such a deep and wide hole, and are other spots on the stretch equally susceptible went unanswered and continue to remain a mystery.

Soon the cave-in started appearing smaller, with the men stuffing the sacks they were carrying the loose soil in into the diminishing pit.

An upper layer of soil was subsequently added, and soon the traffic police personnel removed the barricades, throwing the entire road open to traffic.

A bus was the first vehicle to pass over the newly “reinforced” stretch. The third cave-in, after the ones on Hero Honda Chowk and MDI Chowk, in less than three weeks, left several questions unanswered even as the structural integrity of road infrastructure continues to remain questionable, with just a few weeks left for the monsoon to arrive.

