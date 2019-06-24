Raahgiri day: Mayor joins celebrations in Gurugram’s Sector 15

Raahgiri Day on Sunday morning saw droves make space in their morning schedules, to take part in the various activities at Sector 15 part 11, and on Golf Course Extension Road. People across age groups participated in activities which included cycling, performing arts, Zumba, aerobics, yoga, and other sports.

Gurugram mayor Madhu Azad joined participants in Sector 15 and exhorted residents to come together every Sunday and join these activities, saying it not only helped keep a person fit, but also helped build a spirit of community. “We must come together for such activities because it helps improve the quality of life of our city. All of us have a responsibility in keeping Gurugram clean and green, and for this every individual has to make an effort,” she Azad, adding that all residents should plant trees as a matter of duty.

A number of leisure and sports activities were held in the morning and posters plastered with messages promoting “Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao”, “Swacch Bharat” and other such programmes were seen at the event.

On Golf Course Road, Raahgiri Day was organised at a condominium by M3M foundation, in collaboration with the Gurugram police and the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram.

The events saw participation from children as young as four-years-old and from senior citizens as well. Raahgiri Day was on from 6am till 9 am. Enthusiastic children and adults were seen riding e-motorcycles and performing zumba — a high-intensity aerobic exercise.

Five-year-old Neha said, “I love dancing and cycling, and enjoyed doing Zumba with everyone early in the morning. I look forward to participating in many more Raahgiri days. It was a wonderful experience.”

Sanya, a resident of the area, was a first-time participant and said it was very important to conduct such events which highlight people’s demand of pedestrian-friendly infrastructure. “I was even more excited as this is the first time I participated in Raahgiri. Going forward I will continue to do so. It was an amazing experience for me and my family,” she added.

The idea is to get people out of their living rooms and to make them reclaim the roads that are dominated by vehicles.

These weekly events aim to spread awareness about cycling to work and reducing carbon footprints. The initiative also aims to encourage residents to adopt a healthier lifestyle, the organisers said.

First Published: Jun 24, 2019 02:58 IST