Railways to make culvert for water to Gurugram sectors 81-98

Almost three years after people started living in the new developing sectors 81 to 98 along the Northern Peripheral Road (NPR), also known as the Dwarka Expressway, the Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) has decided to provide them access to treated canal water through its main water pipeline network from March-end or early April, said a GMDA official on Monday.

A GMDA official said the Indian Railways floated tender a week ago to invite applications from contractors to construct a culvert under the Gurgaon Rewari railway track near Basai rail overbridge (ROB), as the railway track was the biggest hurdle so far in connecting water treatment plants of GMDA located in Basai and Chandu Budhera.

Sandeep Dahiya, executive engineer, in-charge of water supply, GMDA, said, “Four months ago, we gave a representation to the concerned engineering division of the Indian Railways to expedite the process of culvert construction. Now, the railways have invited tender for constructing the culvert under the railway track near Basai ROB that will hopefully be completed by March-end. After that, we will connect Basai and Chandu Budhera water treatment plants with the pipeline network of these sectors within three to four days. We hope that by early April, we will start supplying canal water to these sectors, the residents of which are currently dependent on tankers.”

According to the GMDA, nearly one lakh people living in these newly developed sectors along the Dwarka Expressway are primarily dependent on tankers for their daily water needs. There are about 60-65 residential housing projects being developed in these sectors, of which 65 to 70% are occupied.

“We have come to learn from the GMDA that canal water will be made available for us soon. Currently, we are getting water from tankers,” said Ram Niwas, in-charge of water supply, Vatika India Next.

Haryana DTCP granted licences to builders to develop these sectors in 2009 and 2010. The developers paid external development charges to the HSVP, which failed to develop water and sewer infrastructures during these years.

First Published: Mar 01, 2019 04:21 IST