Rain brings 12 hour power cuts in areas of Gurugram

gurugram

Updated: Aug 20, 2020 23:59 IST

Several residential colonies have been witnessing long hours of power cuts since Wednesday morning due to the persistent rainfall in the city.

Residents of Tatvam Villas, Sector 56, 57, Palam Vihar, Ashok Vihar, Sector 45, Sector 40, Sushant Lok-1, Ardee City, Sector 31, Jalvayu Vihar, Sector 46 and several adjoining areas complained of unscheduled power cuts on Wednesday, which lasted for anywhere between eight to 12 hours.

In some areas, residents complained that power supply had not been restored till Thursday morning.

The basements in the societies were flooded with water, following which the developers had switched off the electricity and power backup system, residents claimed.

On Thursday, residents took to social media to vent their anger against the power distribution utility DHBVN for failing to provide uninterrupted supply. Many complained that the power infrastructure in the city was poor, and even light spells of rain often lead to frequent power outages.

Shuilu Dar, a resident of Tatvam Villas on Sohna Road, said that power went off around 9.30am on Wednesday and came back only around 7pm. “On Thursday again, there was a power cut of eight hours and the supply was restored only at 12.30pm. The authorities should inform residents about such long hours of power cuts. There is no communication on part of the distribution company and people, including Covid patients, are being left to suffer,” she said.

Residents also said that the power outage hampered their work from home routine. A resident of Sushant Lok-3 said that his two sons are working in different states of the country but were here working from home . They could not attend the office meetings which has led to an explanation being called from them. “The invertor batteries also died as there is no power since Wednesday morning. There are senior citizens living alone and managing on their own. It becomes very difficult to manage without electricity,” said Umang Kumar (71).

In many areas, the power supply was hampered due to faults in cables, said DHBVN officials, adding that the power was restored in the first half of the day. The residents, however, said that they had to remain without supply for almost 12 hours.

The residents of Sushant Lok -1 complained that there was no power all day on Wednesday and on Thursday they barely got electricity for an hour. They could not even recharge their mobile phones and were stranded inside their homes, as roads outside were flooded. “The residents of Sushant Lok -1 suffered immensely due to the power cut that started around 9am. There was no water supply as without electricity we could not even pump up water,” said Sanjay Bakshi, a resident of Block A

Residents also complained that despite DHBVN repeatedly asserting that it was upgrading infrastructure across the city, the situation on the ground had improved very little.

Isha Tyagi, a resident of Ardee City said that there was a major fault in their area, which took almost 12 hours to be fixed. “The situation was really bad and everyone, including senior citizens,suffered due to power cuts. There was no power all night and on Thursday we got very little power supple. The fall in temperature helped a bit though,” she said.

“Teams of DHBVN have been deployed in all the affected areas and they are attending to the complaints to ensure resumption of supply. During rains, the number of complaints increase because of snapping of trees which disrupt supply. All efforts are being made to restore power to affected areas at the earliest,” said KC Agarwal, chief engineer, operations, Delhi circle.

Joginder Hooda, executive engineer, Gurugram I, said that the reason for power disruption was that 28 electricity poles collapsed, which caused supply disruption in various parts of the city. “The lines got snapped and supply was affected, but our teams managed to connect these snapped wires to other sources of supply, as poles could not be erected again. Power has been restored in most of the areas but during such heavy rains, such problems can arise,” said Hooda.