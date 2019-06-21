Rain likely from Sunday to Wed in Gurugram; air quality to improve

The city is likely to witness a spell of rain from Sunday, which may extend to next Wednesday, according to a forecast by the India Meteorological Department.

“A western disturbance is approaching that will lead to rain and thundershowers in the National Capital Region for around three to four days, starting Sunday,” a spokesperson for the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said, adding that high-speed winds are also predicted for these days.

The upcoming spell of rain would be the second such this month.

Earlier, a western disturbance had caused light rain on Monday, bringing the temperature down to 31 degrees Celsius — the lowest this month.

The rain had provided relief to residents from the continuously high temperatures and heatwaves before. As a result of the rain on Monday and the following three days, the maximum temperature has stayed below 40 degrees Celsius so far this week.

The maximum temperature, according to IMD officials, is expected to touch 40 degrees Celsius on Friday. However, it is likely to fall to 38 degrees Celsius on Sunday.

The maximum temperature on Thursday was recorded at 39 degrees Celsius — a rise of three degrees from Wednesday’s maximum temperature.

The minimum temperature also rose on Thursday, to 23.6 degrees Celsius from 20 degrees Celsius on Wednesday.

However, the minimum temperature on Thursday was three degrees below the normal temperature for this time of the year.

Friday is expected to see a partly cloudy sky, as per the IMD. The minimum temperature would rise to 25 degrees Celsius on Friday, officials said.

Meanwhile, Gurugram recorded a reading of 238 (poor) on Thursday, on the air quality index (AQI), according to the Central Pollution Control Board’s (CPCB) AQI monitor at Vikas Sadan in Sector 11.

The AQI on Wednesday in the city couldn’t be recorded due to a technical issue, said officials. Experts said the air quality is likely to be in the poor category till Sunday, after which it could improve due to the rain.

First Published: Jun 21, 2019 02:32 IST