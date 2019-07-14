Rain likely to lash Gurugram on July 16

The city has been experiencing higher than normal temperatures and warm, strong surface winds for the last three to four days. According to the IMD, such weather conditions are likely to continue till at least Monday, July 15, after which light rain is likely.

The maximum temperature on Saturday was 39 degrees Celsius, three degrees above the normal temperature. The minimum temperature on Saturday was 31.3 degrees Celsius, four degrees above the normal temperature. According to the IMD, light rain is likely around Tuesday or Wednesday, and the day temperature would then fall to 35 degrees Celsius.

According to IMD scientists, rainfall activity is currently weaker over parts of the NCR, as the monsoon trough is on the north. “Because of this, heavy rainfall is being reported in the foothills of the Himalayas,” said Kuldeep Srivastava, head, RWFC, New Delhi. He added that the trough is expected to move south after July 15. Heavy rain is expected around July 18.

First Published: Jul 14, 2019 02:31 IST