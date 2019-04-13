Rain lowers mercury by 2 degree celsius, more showers likely

It rained lightly in the city on Friday morning, bringing the day temperature down by 2 degrees Celsius. The Palam observatory of the India Meteorological Department (IMD) recorded a rainfall of 0.2mm. The maximum temperature recorded on Friday was 36.9 degrees Celsius.

According to the IMD, the rain was due to a western disturbance over the western Himalayan region that induced a cyclonic circulation over the National Capital Region, as well as parts of Haryana and Punjab.

More rain is likely on Saturday, IMD officials said. “The circulation has been causing moisture, which is leading to rain,” Kuldeep Srivastava, senior scientist at the IMD, said, adding that Saturday would see a generally cloudy sky with thunder and lightning.

However, the day temperature is likely to rise after Saturday and touch 40 degrees Celsius around Monday, as per the IMD.

Meanwhile, the minimum temperature on Friday rose to 23.8 degrees Celsius from 21 degrees Celsius on Thursday. According to the IMD, the minimum temperature on Saturday would be around 25 degrees Celsius, and would stay around the same on Sunday. However, another spell of rain is expected around April 16 and 17 due to a fresh western disturbance.

The air quality index (AQI) of the city on Friday was 251 (poor), according to the Central Pollution Control Board’s AQI monitor at Vikas Sadan in Sector 11.

First Published: Apr 13, 2019 01:39 IST