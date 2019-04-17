Rain, strong winds to stay till weekend

Thunderstorm accompanied by light rain, brought on by a western disturbance, lowered city’s day temperature by 10°C on Tuesday. While the day temperature is likely to fall further to 28°C on Wednesday, the IMD predicted that the relief would be short-lived as the mercury is expected to rise again starting Friday.

On Tuesday, the maximum temperature stood at 29.9°C—7°C below normal for this time of the year—while the minimum temperature was recorded at 20.4°C—2°C below normal, showed the India Meteorological Department (IMD) data.

The rain and thunderstorm activity is likely to continue today, IMD scientists said, adding that an active western disturbance has induced a cyclonic circulation over parts of Haryana, Punjab and the national capital region which would lead to widespread rainfall on Wednesday.

The wind speed is also likely to be around 60-70 kilometre per hour on Wednesday, an IMD spokesperson said.

On Wednesday, the minimum temperature is likely to drop further by a degree or two, IMD officials said. “A western disturbance (WD) had hit the northern plains Monday evening, triggering light rain and gusty winds, bringing the temperature down. Scattered showers and thunder activity is expected on Wednesday and the first half of Thursday as well. However, the mercury is set to rise again from Thursday evening,” a senior official from IMD’s regional weather forecasting centre, said.

After Thursday, the day temperature would again rise to 34°C-36°C and minimum temperature would be around 23°C, the IMD official said.

The official added that the day temperature rises after the passing of a western disturbance.

Meanwhile, Gurugram’s air quality index (AQI) on Tuesday was at 169 (moderate), according to the Central Pollution Control Board’s AQI monitor at Vikas Sadan in Sector 11.

Air quality experts said the rains helped wash down pollutants in the air. They predict the AQI would improve further

on Wednesday due to the high wind speed.

First Published: Apr 17, 2019 05:25 IST