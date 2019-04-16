Rain, thunderstorm for a couple of days this week, forecasts IMD

Residents may get some respite from the soaring temperatures today with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicting rain that is likely to last a couple of days. The IMD on Monday said that the development of a western disturbance over the region would lead to a change in weather conditions. Widespread rainfall accompanied by a thunderstorm is expected across the state and the National Capital Region (NCR) till Wednesday.

“Generally cloudy conditions and duststorms/thunderstorms accompanied by light rain would occur at many places along with hailstorm and squall with wind speed of 60-70 kmph at isolated places during 16th and 17th April, 2019,” read a statement issued by the IMD.

On Monday, the city saw a maximum temperature of 39.9 degrees Celsius, a marginal increase from 39.6 degrees Celsius on Sunday. Meanwhile, the minimum temperature fell by two degrees from Sunday’s 26.5 degrees Celsius to 24.7 degrees Celsius on Monday.

“Light rain is expected across the NCR with the wind speed expected to be in the range of 50-70 kmph. The minimum temperature is expected to be in the range of 24-26 degrees Celsius till Wednesday, while the maximum temperature could fall in the range of 33-35 degrees Celsius,” an IMD official said.

The air quality index of Gurugram was in the ‘moderate’ category on Monday with a reading of 186, as per the Central Pollution Control Board’s (CPCB) bulletin.

The level of the particulate matter 2.5 (PM2.5), the primary pollutant, reached 107ug/m3 on Monday, according to the city’s AQI monitor at Vikas Sadan. As per IMD forecast, a partly cloudy sky is expected on Thursday, while the sky will remain clear on Friday and Saturday.

First Published: Apr 16, 2019 05:35 IST