Rain, thunderstorm likely in Gurugram over weekend

The city is likely to see light rain with the possibility of a thunderstorm or a dust storm on Saturday, according to the India Meteorological Department’s (IMD) prediction. The wet spell is likely to continue till Monday, the IMD said.

As per the MeT department, a western disturbance, though feeble, is likely to cause isolated to scattered rain or thundershowers over the western Himalayan region, and rains and thunderstorm or dust storm over parts of Haryana, Punjab and the national capital region (NCR).

The day temperature over the next two or three days is likely to fall by a degree or two, according to a spokesperson from the IMD. The maximum temperature on Friday was recorded at 39 degrees—around four degrees above the normal for this time of the year. According to the department, the higher temperature could be attributed to the warm El Niño-Southern Oscillation conditions over the Pacific Ocean. El Niño refers to large-scale ocean-atmospheric climate interaction linked to warming in the sea surface temperatures in the region around the Equator.

“The maximum temperature on Saturday and Sunday is expected to be around 37 degrees Celsius,” an IMD spokesperson said.

Meanwhile, the minimum temperature on Friday rose marginally to 19.4 degrees Celsius from 19 degrees Celsius on Thursday. The night temperature is likely to touch 22 degrees Celsius in the next two or three days, an IMD spokesperson said.

The next week is expected to see a partly cloudy sky, according to the forecast.

The air quality index (AQI) in the city on Friday was recorded at 282 (poor) on Friday, according to the Central Pollution Control Board’s AQI monitor at Vikas Sadan in Sector 11. On Thursday too, the AQI was recorded at 201 (poor). The level of particulate matter (PM) 2.5 in the atmosphere recorded on Friday was 181ug/m3.

First Published: Apr 06, 2019 03:23 IST