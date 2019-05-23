Rain with strong winds likely today, air quality set to improve

Rain or thundershower, along with strong, gusty winds, is likely to hit the city on Thursday, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD). Rain is also likely to bring down the day temperature by a degree or two, officials of the IMD said.

On Wednesday, light drizzle was reported from isolated pockets of the city and the sky was mostly overcast. The maximum temperature fell by more than a degree on Wednesday, at 39.3 degrees Celsius. The day temperature on Tuesday was 40.7 degrees Celsius. The minimum temperature on Wednesday increased to 26.4 degrees Celsius from 24.5 degrees Celsius.

According to IMD officials, the rain is being caused by a strong Western Disturbance over the western Himalayan region. It is likely to affect parts of the national capital region (NCR), Haryana and Punjab on Friday as well. “The maximum temperature on Thursday and Friday will come down to around 38 degrees Celsius due to the rains. The minimum temperature would be around 25 degrees Celsius,” an IMD spokesperson said.

However, the relief is expected to be temporary as the maximum temperature is expected to rise to 42 degrees Celsius around Sunday, the official said.

Gurugram ranked ‘moderate’ on the Central Pollution Control Board’s air quality index on Wednesday, with a score of 169. The AQI was in the ‘moderate’ category on Tuesday as well, with a reading of 175. Monday had a ‘poor’ AQI, with a reading of 228.

According to air quality experts, the AQI is expected to improve further on Thursday, with rain and high-speed winds clearing the air. It is expected to be in the ‘satisfactory’ category both the days before turning ‘poor’ again next week, they said.

