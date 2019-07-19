Rainfall deficiency in second week of monsoon rises to 92%

Gurugram remained rain deficient in the second week of monsoon, July 11-17, considered to be the period when the country receives the maximum rainfall, shows the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) data.

Between July 11 and 17, Gurugram received only 4.5mm rainfall against a normal of 54.7mm, leading to a ‘large deficit’ of 92%. In comparison, the rainfall deficit between July 1 and 10 in the district was 55%.

South-west monsoon arrived in northwest parts of the country, including the national capital region (NCR), parts of Haryana and Rajasthan among others, on July 5. However, rainfall activity became weak soon after as the position of the monsoon trough (a belt of low pressure extending over a large area) moved towards the Himalayan foothills and led to heavy rain there, weather experts said. The trough repositioned towards the NCR around July 14 and resulting in short, scattered, but intense spells of rain in Gurugram.

However, IMD scientists said the amount of rainfall witnessed so far has been much lower than normal.

Even as Gurugram recorded a large deficit, Haryana, overall witnessed a ‘normal’ monsoon weak as some northern parts of the state recorded excess rainfall.

As per the IMD’s records, Haryana had a normal monsoon period between July 11 and 17, recording 49.2mm rainfall against the normal of 43.7mm. Ambala received a ‘large excess’ of 194% rainfall; Chandigarh had an excess of 93%. Kurukshetra, Jind, Karnal, Sonipat and Hisar also received rainfall in excess of normal during this period.

“The position of the monsoon trough was towards the northern parts of Haryana and Punjab around July 13, which is why some parts of the state received excess rainfall. Punjab even recorded an excess of 162% between July 11 and 17,” senior IMD scientist Kuldeep Srivastava said, adding that so far, the monsoon has been marked by skewed distribution of rainfall across the country.

According to Skymet weather services, 60% of the country is either ‘deficit’ or ‘largely deficit’ in rain. Out of 36 sub-divisions in the country, 19 are deficient, one largely deficient and 16 normal, shows Skymet data.

Meanwhile, the city isn’t likely to receive heavy rainfall in the coming three to four days, and it is unlikely to recover the precipitation deficiency.

On Friday, no rain was recorded in the city and the maximum temperature rose to 35.2°C from 29.1°C on Thursday. The minimum temperature on Friday was 25.5°C—slightly lower than Thursday’s minimum temperature. The day temperatures this week are likely to hover in the 30°C-32°C range, and the night temperatures around 25°C.

Box: (between july 11 and 17)

Area Actual Normal Deficiency/excess

Gurugram 4.5 54.7 -92%

Delhi 14.4 60.4 76% (excess)

Faridabad 1.3 62.5 -98%

Chandigarh 132.1 68.5 93% (excess)

Haryana 49.2 43.7 13% (normal)

First Published: Jul 19, 2019 22:32 IST