Rainfall leads to waterlogging in parts of Gurugram

Rainfall leads to waterlogging in parts of Gurugram

Severe waterlogging was witnessed in areas around Civil Hospital in Gurugram on Saturday evening following heavy rainfall.

gurugram Updated: Sep 06, 2020 03:11 IST
Asian News International
Asian News International
Gurugram
A n auto rickshaw driver pushes his vehicle during heavy rain.
A n auto rickshaw driver pushes his vehicle during heavy rain.(Photo by Parveen Kumar/Hindustan Times)
         

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) had predicted “isolated to scattered rainfall with isolated thunderstorm and lightning” in Haryana and some other parts of north India on Saturday.

IMD also said on Saturday evening that there would be light to moderate intensity rain over parts of Haryana on Saturday evening.

“Thunderstorm with wind speed 20-40 kilometres per hour and light to moderate intensity rain would occur over and adjoining areas of Jind, Hissar, Jhajjar, Rohtak, Rewari, Nuh, Manesar, Gurugram,” it said.

