Rains bring long power cuts in many areas of Gurugram

gurugram

Updated: Aug 13, 2020 23:12 IST

Several residential colonies on both sides of the Delhi-Gurgaon Expressway witnessed long hours of power outage on Wednesday night after rain started at around 11pm. Residents of Palam Vihar, Ashok Vihar, Sector 45, Sector 40, Sushant Lok-1, Ardee City, Sector 31, Jalvayu Vihar, Sector 46 and several adjoining areas complained of unscheduled power cuts, which lasted for anywhere between six to eight hours. In some areas, residents complained, power did not come back till Thursday afternoon.

Residents vented their anger on social media against the power distribution company for failing to provide them with adequate power. Many complained that the power infrastructure in the city poor, and even a light spell of rain leads to frequent power outages.

Sanjeev Saxena, a resident of Sector 45 and an RWA member, said that power went off at around 11pm on Wednesday night and came back only at around 2pm on Thursday. “The DHBVN should inform the residents about such long hours of power cuts. There is no communication on the part of the distribution company and people, including Covid patients, are being left to suffer,” he said.

Residents also said that the power outage hampered their work from home routine. A resident of Sector 45 said that his daughter is pursuing management studies and she could not study due to power outage. “It was only after the RWA president helped her to charge the laptop that she could appear for her virtual exam,” said Raj Bhateja.

In many areas, the power supply was hampered due to faults in cables, said DHBVN officials, adding that the power was restored in the first half of the day. The residents, however, said that they had to remain without supply for almost 12 hours.

The residents of Sushant Lok -1 complained that they had been facing trouble since the past several days but the power cut on Wednesday night was particularly bad. “The residents of Sushant Lok -1 suffered immensely due to the power cut that started at around 1am in the night,” said AK Nagpal, a resident.

The consumers also complained that despite DHBVN repeatedly asserting that it was upgrading infrastructure across the city, the situation on the ground has improved very little. AK Munjal, a resident of Palam Vihar, wrote on Twitter, “The malaise is much older and continues, don’t know for how long. We are living in 21st century and that too in a millennium city contributing max to the state exchequer.(sic)”

Chaitalee Mandhotra, a resident of Ardee City said that there was a major fault in their area, which took almost 12 hours to be fixed. “The situation was really bad and everyone, including senior citizens,suffered due to power cuts. The fall in temperature helped a bit though, she said.

In response to these allegations, Joginder Hooda, superintendent engineer, DHBVN, however, said that he handles around 548 feeders in the city, out of which only 19 had suffered breakdowns on Wednesday night, due to snapping of wires because of rain and strong winds. “In the majority of the areas, electricity supply has been restored and our teams are working on the ground, trying to fix these issues since early morning. In many colonies developed by private realtors, the electricity infrastructure is less than adequate and this also the reason for the frequent disruptions in power supply. We had also carried out trimming of trees in many areas. However, during the monsoon season, tree branches fall, thereby snapping the power distribution cables,” he said.