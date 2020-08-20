Rainwater from DLF Phase 1 underpass finally cleared after more than 30 hours

gurugram

Updated: Aug 20, 2020 23:56 IST

After more than 30 hours of draining operations, the Golf Course Road (GCR) underpass at DLF Phase-1 was finally cleared of rainwater on late Thursday evening.

Gurugram received 118mm of rainfall on Wednesday, inundating several parts of the city. With more rain on Thursday morning, two underpasses — one at Hero Honda Chowk and the other at Rajiv Chowk — were also closed as a precautionary measure by civic body officials.

As per a statement issued by DLF, the caretaker of the GCR underpass, more than 12 fire tenders, 11 de-watering motor pumps, 12 technicians, 20 housekeeping staff members, 10 technical managers from the district administration, 20 firemen, and a super suction machine of the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) were pressed into service from Wednesday afternoon.

“We started the draining operations at around noon on Wednesday and finally around 6pm on Thursday evening, the underpass was drained of rainwater. We are now cleaning the sediment and muck left behind by the rainwater, as it can potentially lead to accidents. The underpass is expected to open after midnight on Thursday,” said Satyawan Samriwal, assistant divisional fire officer (ADFO), Gurugram fire department.

Samriwal said that each fire tender involved in the operation can disperse more than 1,800 litres of water per minute. However, with the underpass accumulating at least 24 crore kilolitre of rainwater, it took them more than 31 hours to clear it.

“The underpass is nearly 3km long, and all of it was under water when we arrived. The volume of rainwater inside was simply too much. As such , it took us such a long time to clear the underpass of rainwater,” he said.

Traffic police officials had closed the underpass at 11am on Wednesday. It is expected to become operational after midnight on Thursday.

A statement by DLF on Wednesday had stated “the intensity of rainfall received this morning was 6-7 times higher than the designed capacity of the master drainage system of Gurugram.”

As per DLF officials privy to the matter, the master drain of the Haryana Sahari Vikas Pradikaran (HSVP) had a blockage due to which rainwater in the underpass had nowhere to go. VS Kundu, chief executive officer (CEO) of Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) said that they are checking as to what caused the inundation and added that there is a possibility that the motor pumps of DLF Phase-1 failed to work properly.

“We are investigating the exact cause of flooding, as this is first time flooding of such magnitude has taken place . We are suspecting that the motor pumps installed inside the underpass did not work properly or ran at a limited capacity. We are verifying this. Regardless, in the absence of drains on the surface, the underpasses on the Golf Course Road (of which the underpass is a part) remains vulnerable to waterlogging. It is, therefore, important to install motor pumps of adequate capacity to ensure that rainwater does not get accumulated,” said Kundu.

A fresh statement issued by DLF statement on Thursday evening read, “Despite two consecutive nights of rains, a team of more than 60 people from DLF has been working tirelessly over the past 30 hours, with two fire engines, water tank and equipment like dewatering pumps, suction motor machine, alongside the government authorities, to make the underpass operational by today(Thursday) evening.We were extremely swift in deploying all our resources to clear 6 out of 7 underpass on Raghavendra Marg, in less than 6 hours time, despite high intensity rainfall which is 6-7 times higher than the designed capacity of the master drainage system of Gurugram (sic).” The statement further read.

In other parts of the city more than 300 officials of the Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA), MCG and their contractors were deployed overnight, along with 45 motor pumps, to clear the areas of rainwater.

Other parts of the city:

Following another spell of showers on Thursday morning, areas such as Narsinghpur, Khandsa, Hero Honda Chowk on Delhi-Gurgaon Expressway, and sectors 10, 27, 28, 42, 43, 56, 71, and 72 were once again inundated with knee-deep rainwater, thereby inconveniencing the residents of these areas.

With a large amount of rainwater accumulating in the Hero Honda Chowk underpass, MCG officials closed it early morning on Thursday. The underpass is expected to reopen on Friday morning.

“A lot of rainwater had accumulated inside the underpass. Although the volume of rainwater at the underpass is not alarming, but since it is located in a low-lying area and is in close vicinity to the Badshahpur drain, we have closed the underpass as a precautionary measure. There is always a possibility that Badshahpur drain may overflow and quickly inundate the underpass, resulting in traffic congestion. We decided not to take a chance,” said Raman Sharma, chief engineer, MCG.

MCG officials said the underpass at Rajiv Chowk near Medanta Hospital was also closed as a precautionary measure and gunny bags were put in front of the facility to ensure that rainwater does not accumulate inside. They said that this underpass too will reopen on Friday morning, provided there is no more rain.

Meanwhile, several other parts of the city were also cleared of rainwater. “Barring Gadoli village, located next to Badshahpur drain, most stretches of the city were cleared of rainwater by 4pm. At Gadoli village, the Badshahpur drain overflowed, flooding the village. Since this has never happened before, we were not adequately prepared. As a result, it is taking us so much time to clear it. We are expecting to clear all the rainwater by Thursday night,” said Kundu.

Kundu said out nearly 150 workers from MCG and GMDA are involved in the draining operations. Some have worked for nearly 40 hours at a stretch. “Our officials were on the field ever since it started raining on Wednesday morning. Since then they were engaged in clearing operations and worked throughout the night. Only daily wage workers of the contractors worked in shifts and took limited breaks. The rest of the staff were on duty throughout the time,” said Kundu.