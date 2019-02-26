Rajiv Chowk to get Gurugram’s first electric vehicle charging station, pact signed

The deputy commissioner’s office on Monday signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with a private firm for setting up a charging station for electric vehicles in the city. This will be the first government-sanctioned electric vehicle charging station in the city. A similar plan had earlier been envisioned by the Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) last year, but did not take off as planned.



The upcoming charging facility for electric vehicles is scheduled to come up within a couple of months on National Highway-48, adjacent to the Rajiv Chowk intersection, at an establishment cost of Rs 13 lakh.

“This will be borne by the company out of their corporate social responsibility (CSR) budget,” said Gaurav Singh, a public relations officer in the deputy commissioner’s office. Singh added the company would also be responsible for any recurring costs after the establishment, and that the MoU has been signed for a period of five years.

A total of three electric vehicles can use the facility at any given point of time to recharge their batteries. Singh added that the station would be fitted with high-capacity chargers, which can charge an electric four-wheeler to full capacity in about an hour and a half. “Usually this can take up to eight to nine hours when one uses domestic electric supply,” he said.

Moreover, electric vehicle owners can book time slots in advance, and will also have access to a Wi-Fi lounge while they wait. However, the cost of using the station has not been discussed as yet. Singh also clarified that there was no plans as of now to make these stations available at other locations, as the district administration is unsure of the extent of the use of electric vehicles in the city.

First Published: Feb 26, 2019 05:21 IST