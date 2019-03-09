Rape suspect in Gurugram throws chilli powder to escape; cop trips him, foils escape

A 27-year-old rape suspect allegedly tried to escape from police custody by throwing chilli powder on a police officer who was escorting him at the Civil Hospital on Friday morning, in a bid to escape. The police said the bid was unsuccessful and he was caught immediately.

According to the police, the incident took place around 11.20 pm when the undertrial man, identified as Manoj Singh, was brought to the Civil Hospital from Bhondsi jail.The man had complained of being unwell and, after an assessment by a doctor at the jail, the suspect was sent to the hospital.

An official at the hospital, requesting anonymity, said the accused was being escorted to the out-patient department (OPD) by constable Ramchander, when the suspect threw chilli powder on the his face and tried to escape.

“The police constable did not let go of the accused man’s hand and tripped him. Passersby gathered and helped nab him,” the official said.

The police said it was possible the suspect had used the illness as a ruse. Ramesh Kumar, station house officer (SHO), Civil Lines police station, said the incident was captured on the hospital’s CCTV camera. “It is being probed if he was carrying the chilli powder from jail or an accomplice had helped him at the hospital. He will be taken on production remand and questioned,” Kumar said.

Police said Singh, who hails from Bahadurgarh, was arrested in 2018 for allegedly raping a 13-year-old girl in Surat Nagar and a case had been registered against him under sections 6 and 7 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences act and Section 120B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

A fresh case was registered against him under sections 224 (resistance or obstruction by a person to his lawful apprehension), 332 (voluntarily causing hurt to deter public servant from his duty), 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of duty), 186 (obstructing public servant in discharge of public functions) and 120B (criminal conspiracy) of the IPC?at Civil Lines police station on Friday, the police said.

First Published: Mar 09, 2019 04:46 IST