Raped by uncle, cousin, 15-year-old writes about her ordeal in answer sheet

Police, on Wednesday, arrested the uncle and minor cousin of a girl student of class 10 for allegedly molesting her in a village near Badshahpur. The 23-year-old uncle was sent to jail and 16-year-old cousin sent to a correctional home in Faridabad, police said.

On Tuesday, a case was registered against the accused under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act at Badshahpur police station.

The police was alerted by the girl’s school authorities after the 15-year-old girl narrated her ordeal in an answer sheet during the unit test examination on October 1. The police had asked the school to inform the child welfare committee (CWC) officials.

According to the girl’s complaint, she was allegedly assaulted by her cousin, who is a student of class 11 and stays in the same house as her in their village.

Assistant commissioner of police, crime against women and children (south), Shakuntala Yadav said the girl had alleged that her uncle (grandfather’s sister’s son), who is their next door neighbour and often visits her house, had groped and touched her inappropriately.

“We informed child welfare committee officials on October 1 to counsel the victim. The victim’s mother and cousin’s mother are sisters and are married in the same family,” Yadav said.

CWC chairperson Shakuntala Dhull said the girl’s statement was not recorded last week as she was traumatised.

First Published: Oct 11, 2018 11:44 IST