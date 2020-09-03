Rapid Metro to resume service in a graded manner from Sep 7

gurugram

The service of Rapid Metro in Gurugram will resume from September 7 along with Yellow line operational from Samaipur Badli to HUDA city centre in the first phase of resuming metro operations in Delhi NCR, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) said on Wednesday.

The operation will start in a graded manner and the trains will operate in two shifts first from 7am to 11am and second from 4pm to 8pm, said DMRC chief Mangu Singh.

The Rapid Metro has an 11.6 km network from Cyber Hub to sector 56 along the Golf Course road. It has 11 stations on the network and its operation was taken over by the DMRC last year.

“On September 7 we will start with the Yellow line which is a major line and Rapid Metro which is a smaller line in a graded manner with hours of operation curtailed and these lines will operate during peak hours in morning and evening,” said Dr Mangu Singh, DMRC chief, addressing a press conference in Delhi.

He further said that operation on these lines in phase one will be reviewed and based on that remaining lines will be opened. The passengers will have to wear masks mandatorily and follow all norms prescribed for preventing the spread of Covid 19, he added.

Singh also said that only selected gates will be allowed for entry at metro stations and a separate gate would be allowed for exit. Only use of smart cards and cashless transactions will allowed for travel, he said.

A DMRC spokesperson said that all preparations for resuming rapid metro service have been made and a plan based on SOPs released by the union government will be made operational September 7 onwards. When asked about who will look after the security of the Rapid Metro in Gurugram, he said the matter pertained to Haryana government.

VS Kundu, CEO, Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority, when asked about the matter said that though this decision has to be taken by the authority concerned, which is Haryana Mass Rapid Transport Corporation (HMRTC), but it is likely that this job will be done by Haryana police. “The cost of deploying CISF is very high and it is likely that Haryana police will be given the task to ensure security of Rapid Metro. The state police can follow the SOPs prescribed by CISF and approval has been sought in this regard,” he said.

Nadim Akhtar, advisor, planning, HMRTC did not reply to phone call and messages by HT for a comment on this matter.