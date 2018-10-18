Ravan loses height to fix Gurugram’s air pollution

This year, celebrations of the victory of good over evil in Gurugram will also be the victory of environmental concerns over pollution. Effigies of Ravan, Meghnad and Kumbhakaran for Dussehra have reduced in size in Gurugram. The city on Sunday recorded the second-worst air quality in the country, with an Air Quality Index (AQI) score of 297 (poor). It ranked after Bhiwadi in Rajasthan’s Alwar district, which ranked ‘Very Poor’ with an AQI score of 301.

Clubs and committees in the Millennium City are opting for smaller effigies. A 26-year-old Dussehra committee reduced the height of its effigies from 75 feet to 50 feet.

Dalip Sahni, president of the Dussehra Mela Samiti, says, “We had a meeting in the light of this news. Jab sarkar bhi kaam kar rahi hain toh humen bhi initiative lena chahiye. The air quality is so poor in Gurugram due to the stubble burning in Haryana and Punjab, and of course the vehicular pollution. Isi ko dekhte hue humne socha ki kuch toh kam kare. At least there will be some reduction in pollution. In the future, we might even resort to 3D laser shows. We have not been able to do so because of expenses involved.”

Club 5, at Golf Course Road, has gone a step ahead with the green Dussehra theme and is simply portraying the killing of Ravan through a Ramlila performance by Charkula Arts Academy (Singapore).

Most are opting for shorter Ravans. Effigies at Sector 4, Huda Ground, have been reduced by 10 feet says Vansh Khurana, of Youth Social and Cultural Association, the organising team. “We asked craftsmen to only install ‘ladi’ on Ravan’s neck. After the burning of effigies, we’ll have cold anar fireworks as they don’t generate fumes,” he says. Shri Santan Dharam Sabha that has been organising Ravan Dahan since 70 years at New Colony, Gurugram, has also reduced the usage of crackers and the effigies height by five to ten feet.

City Club in Sector 28 has also decided to reduce the size of effigies to 30 feet, from 60 feet last year. “We are all part of the problem and we should not contribute to it by burning huge effigies. This year we have not just reduced the height but are also not even burning additional crackers like rocket shots, so as to not harm the environment,” says Praveen Saini from the club.

Interact with the author on Twitter/@Nainaarora8

First Published: Oct 18, 2018 17:15 IST