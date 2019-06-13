Realtor nabbed for duping buyers in Sector 73 project

The police on Tuesday arrested a 35-year-old director of a real estate company for allegedly duping flat buyers of crores of rupees and for violating sections of Haryana Development and Regulation of Urban areas Act . Police said the flat buyers had invested in the company’s residential society project at the ‘The Luxurium’ in Sector 73 in 2011.

The accused, Atul Kumar, is a resident of Shivaji Nagar in Gurugram. He was produced before the district sessions court on Tuesday and was sent in police custody for two days. The accused, however, complained of low blood pressure and was admitted to a private hospital on Wednesday, said police.

Mukesh Kumar Mann, station house officer, Badshahpur police station, said the case was registered against three directors of Realtech Realtors Pvt Ltd on the complaint of RS Bhatt, district town planner, enforcement, on December 23, 2017, after the department received complaints from 66 homebuyers who had invested in the residential group housing colony spread over 23.494 acres in Sector 73. Bhat said he had complained at Badshahpur police station against the developer for collecting money in violation of section 10 of Act 8 of 1975 and for duping people.

The police also took cognizance of complaints registered on the public grievances portal of Haryana chief minister.

“The company had assured to give possession of flats within 36 months from the start of the construction in 2012. The buyers had paid 60% of the money. But the company stopped construction and they diverted the funds for their own use,” said Mann.

He said Kumar is one of the three accused men. “He was on the run and despite more than a dozen raids at his office and residence he could not be caught. It was on Tuesday that we received a tip-off and arrested him from his house,” he said. The two other accused, Yogesh Kumar and Hitesh Kumar, are still on the run, Mann said.

He further said that their company had violated the provisions of section 10 of Haryana Development and Regulation of Urban areas Act, 1975. “The conditions of the licence explicitly mentions that the licensee shall not give any advertisement for the sale of flat, floor and shops relating to the aforementioned colony without the approval of the building plan. The building plan was approved on February 12, 2012 but they had started collecting money from October 2011, which is prior to the date of approval,” said Mann.

Mobile phones of several officials of Realtech Realtors Pvt Ltd, who HT tried to reach for a comment, were switched off.

First Published: Jun 13, 2019 04:20 IST