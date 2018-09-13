Reduced power tariff to benefit 3.5 lakh consumers in Gurugram

The Dakshin Haryana Bijli Vitran Nigam (DHBVN) on Wednesday said the reduction of power tariff by almost half for consumers of up to 200 units will benefit nearly 3.5 lakh people in Gurugram. Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar had announced on Tuesday power tariff would be reduced from Rs 4.50 per unit to Rs 2.50 per unit on a bill of 200 units or less in a month. Those who consume up to 50 units a month will pay a flat charge of Rs 2/unit.

Though power discom officials said that consumers should get immediate relief, local DHBVN office said the head office has not reached them.

A senior DHBVN official, on condition of anonymity said, “There will be clarity on the tariff structure and the date from which it will come into effect once we get the circular from the government. At this point, however, it is clear that people consuming 0-50 units a month will be charged at Rs 2/unit and those from 51-200 at the rate of Rs 2.50/unit.”

In terms of electricity distribution, Gurugram division is divided in two circles: 1 and 2. Circle 1 includes areas such as Bhorakalan, Kadipur, Manesar, Harsaru, Farukhnagar, Pataudi, Khandsa, old city, etc. Circle 2 has sectors such as 14, 17, 21, 22, 23, 29-73, DLF, Badshahpur, Sohna, etc.

According to DHBVN, there are total 3.64 lakh domestic consumers in the two circles of the Gurugram division. There are 1.87 lakh consumers in circle 1 and 1.77 lakh consumers in circle 2.

VMK Singh of Suncity said, “No doubt the move is wonderful but the supply in private colonies has always been a big worry and we wish the government should also try to improve it.”

Residents of sectors, villages, municipal areas in old city, unauthorised colonies a privately developed plotted township will get benefit of the tariff reduction unlike those residents of group housing societies where private developers distribute power from a single point DHBVN connection.

Chaitali Mandhotra of Ardee City said, “We are lucky that DHBVN gave us direct electricity connection a week ago and now the developer has no role. We will get benefit of the relief unlike many residents of group housing societies having single point connections.”

Many high-rise towers have single-point power connections from the DHBVN and developers distribute electricity to the consumers. Sudhir Garg of Centrum Park Sector 103 said, “We have not seen the notification yet and we doubt it will benefit us.”

Lokesh Sharma of New Palam Vihar said, “I believe this has happened for the first time in Gurugram (and, the state perhaps) that the government has reduced power tariff by half.”

Neelesh Tandon of Fresco Apartment said, “We welcome the move but it not be restricted to people who are direct consumers of the DHBVN. I have not seen notification but I doubt if residents of group housing societies where DHBVN has a single-point connection will benefit.”

Mukesh Sharma of South City-I said, “Government should focus on improving power supply in Gurugram. I appreciate relief in tariff but what good is it, if we don’t get adequate electricity supply.”

First Published: Sep 13, 2018 04:40 IST