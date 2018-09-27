Relative arrested for killing four in Pataudi

In a major breakthrough in the Pataudi family killings case, the Special Investigation Team (SIT) formed to probe the murder of four members of a family in Brijpura village, arrested the main accused, a 25-year-old male relative, on Tuesday night, police said Wednesday.

On August 29, a garment businessman in Rewari, Manish Gaur (28), wife Pinky (23) and mother Phoolwati (62) were found brutally murdered inside their house in Brijpura, over 43 kilometres from Gurugram. While Manish and his mother were found lying in a pool of blood, Pinky was found hanging, police had said. Manish’s one-year-old daughter had suffered a head injury and succumbed while undergoing treatment at a private hospital. The lone survivor in the family was Manish’s three-year-old son.

Police said the accused, identified only by his first name Suresh, is Pinky’s first cousin. He was arrested from Dharuhera in Rewari district after police got information that he had arranged to meet an aide to plan his escape.

Gurugram police commissioner KK Rao said the prime accused, Suresh, was seen leaving the house within an hour of the crime, but he had managed to give the police a slip.

According to the police, the accused confessed to stabbing Manish with a blunt object in an “act of rage” after he found his sister, Pinky, hanging from a ceiling fan. Police said Suresh denied killing Manish’s mother and one-year-old daughter.

A senior officer, who is a part of the four-member SIT, said that according to preliminary probe, Manish had called Suresh to his house to discuss a personal matter. “Manish and Pinky got married in 2013 and had an estranged marital relationship. Pinky used to confide in her brother (Suresh) about frequent fights with her husband. The local panchayat had also intervened and tried to settle the matter,” the police officer said requesting anonymity.

During interrogation, the accused revealed that on the day of the incident, he, Manish and Pinky had sat down and settled their differences, following which Suresh left to meet another relative, police said.

“When Suresh returned to Pinky’s house in the afternoon, he found her hanging from a ceiling fan and confronted Manish. Manish was sitting outside the room and was experiencing palpitations, possibly from fear that he would be blamed for his wife’s suicide. Suresh, who takes sleeping pills, offered six to seven pills to Manish to help him calm down,” the officer said.

Meanwhile, Manish’s mother saw her daughter-in-law hanging and started shouting, the police officer said, adding that when Phoolwati kept raising an alarm despite repeated requests to be quiet, Manish hit her on the head with a household object. The police did not specify what object he hit her with.

“In the chaos, Suresh confronted Manish and stabbed him in the chest, neck and abdomen with a sharp object. Manish’s daughter, who was sleeping, sustained a blow to the head in the scuffle and succumbed to internal bleeding,” the officer said, adding that Manish and his mother could have been saved if someone had rushed them to a hospital immediately, but the incident was reported to the police by nightfall.

The autopsy report revealed that Manish was stabbed 32 times on his head, face and chest with four fatal cuts on the neck. His mother had also been stabbed multiple times. The doctors said that though Pinky had died of hanging, she had injury marks on her hands and wrists, suggesting the possibility that she was hanged post mortem.

On Wednesday, police said that Suresh may have stabbed Manish and his mother before escaping to eliminate the possibility of leaving an eyewitness.

Deputy commissioner of police (DCP) Manesar Rajesh Kumar said that the SIT was probing if the accused had an accomplice.

“The SIT will recreate the crime scene on Thursday and corroborate the version of events as told to the police by the accused. He was produced in the district court on Wednesday and remanded to four days in police custody,” Kumar said.

Suresh is a taxi driver and used to drive a cab on contractual basis with a private company in Delhi. Police have registered a case of murder under Section 302 of the Indian Penal Code at the Pataudi police station.

First Published: Sep 27, 2018 03:15 IST