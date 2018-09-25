Relatives stab man in Gurugram over ties with distant kin, arrested

A 23-year-old man was allegedly stabbed in his stomach and chest, on Sunday night, by his two distant relatives who opposed his relationship with the sister of one of the accused, the police said Monday.

The accused, identified only by their first names as Sanjay and Naveen, were arrested from Palwal by the Gurugram police on Monday evening, police said.

The victim, Subhash, who works as a supervisor at a private company in Manesar, is recovering at a city hospital.

Subhash’s friend who was with him at the time of the attack was also assaulted by the duo.

“The accused, hailing from Palwal, pretended to go for a village fair in Manesar village with the victim before stabbing him near a temple in the area,” deputy commissioner of police (Manesar) Rajesh Kumar said.

An FIR was registered at the Manesar Police Station under sections 407 (attempt to murder), 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code.

“They accused told Subhash that they had come to attend the village fair, which Subhash and one of his friends were also heading towards on Sunday evening,” the DCP said.

Subhash told the police that the group stopped at a liquor vend on the way and the accused consumed alcohol. “The victim said he did not consume alcohol. They kept walking towards the fair. When they reached a lane near the temple, the accused stabbed Subhash and beat up his friend, who fled,” Kumar said.

Passersby took Subhash to a nearby hospital and an FIR was filed a day later based on his statement.

First Published: Sep 25, 2018 04:30 IST