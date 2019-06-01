Residential buildings sealed on Golf Course Road for violating rules

Five residential buildings were sealed on the upscale Golf Course Road on Friday for allowing commercial operations illegally in their premises.

Officials of the enforcement wing of the department of town and country planning (DTCP) carried out the sealing drive amid stiff resistance by the property owners and their tenants, who have set up businesses in the premises.

The action was initiated after directions were received by officials from the DTCP, headquartered in Chandigarh, to carry out a sealing drive around 2pm, said Ved Prakash, district town planner, enforcement.

“The paperwork was completed around 3pm and the police force was requisitioned to carry out the sealing drive shortly afterwards. Our team along with police officials from Sector 29 and DLF Phase-1 carried out the sealing drive amid strong resistance. The operation went on till late evening,” said Prakash.

Five residential buildings, which were converted into commercial properties, were inspected by officials, and it was revealed that around 20 to 25 small and medium commercial establishments were operating from each these buildings.

“We asked the owners to vacate the premises but they refused. It was only after great resistance that sealing drive was carried out. We had to ensure that no person manages to stay behind in the sealed premises as this could lead to a serious issue,” he said.

Arvind Sharma, assistant district attorney, DTCP, said that occupancy certificates of around 10 buildings were checked. Around four of them had obtained stay orders from the court. As such, no action could be taken against them.

The drive will continue on Saturday as there are around 45 to 50 residential houses, which are being used commercially in this area, said Sharma.

The sealing drive also comes in the wake of the inspection carried out by KM Pandurang, director, DTCP, who had visited the city on Monday.

A large number of residents in the neighbouring area had complained to the department regarding commercial operations being run in the residential buildings.

