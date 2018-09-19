Residents hope handover to municipal body will improve amenities

Residents of Sushant Lok 1 and Palam Vihar are hopeful of improved living conditions after the government decided to hand over the two private colonies, developed in the early 1980s, to the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG).

However, residents want infrastructure gaps to be filled at the earliest. Detailed project reports (DPRs) regarding infrastructure deficiencies pertaining to roads, sewerage, water supply and other services were prepared by the respective residents’ welfare associations (RWAs) in consultation with the MCG; but with the developer not willing to invest in the colonies, residents now hope that the corporation pitches in with resources.

“This is a welcome decision. We had been trying to make it happen, as infrastructure and maintenance have both been in very bad shape. The next step should be to complete the infrastructure work; they amount to almost ₹60 crore on the basis of the DPRs prepared with a consultant appointed by the MCG,” Dr AK Nagpal, ex-president, Sushant Lok 1 RWA, said.

Another issue that needs to be resolved, Nagpal said, was expenditure on new infrastructure. He said he hoped that with the take over, it would become possible. “The water supply in our colony was taken over on September 1, 2017, and the problem of frequent disconnection of pumps by the Dakshin Haryana Bijli Vitran Nigam (DHBVN) was resolved. However, the MCG would not buy new pumps or replace pipes that are decades old,” he added.

The DPR for infrastructure work, prepared by the Sushant Lok 1 RWA, estimated the total cost at ₹102 crore (including five years of maintenance), but it was revised to around ₹43 crore later. The colony was set up by Ansal API in 1981-82 over 600 acres. It comprises around 6,000 plots.

Like Sushant Lok 1, the residents of Ansal’s Palam Vihar are also happy about the colony’s takeover by the MCG. They said their expectations from the MCG regarding the filling of infrastructure gaps was high as well. Residents, however, are sceptical about the future of electricity supply in the area and whether the government would ensure that the DHBVN takes it over and upgrades the infrastructure.

“We have been paying property tax every year since 2008, but the corporation has not spent any money on the infrastructure or upkeep of the colony. We hope that at least now the MCG spends on building roads, boost sewage capacity and other amenities. The local RWA should be kept in the loop,” Sunil Yadav, president, Palam Vihar RWA, said.

Residents of both colonies also said they were apprehensive about other aspects of maintenance such as cleaning of vacant plots, pruning of trees, deployment of private security guards — all of which are not under the domain of the MCG.

“The condition of the colony has to be improved,” Pawan Rana, a resident, said.

Yashpal Yadav, MCG commissioner, said they are examining all the aspects of taking over the maintenance. “The modalities of how to improve the infrastructure and other works will be decided later. First, we need to prepare for the takeover, so that the transition is smooth,” he said.

Umesh Agarwal, MLA, Gurugram said that all efforts would be made to boost infrastructure and maintenance in the newly transferred and regularised colonies.

