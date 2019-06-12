Residents, MCG should work closely for a better city, says outgoing commissioner

The Haryana government late Monday transferred 19 IAS officers across the state, including Yashpal Yadav, the commissioner of Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG).

Vinay Singh, a 2003 IAS batch officer from Haryana cadre, who is secretary to the Haryana government, will take up the position of MCG commissioner as an additional charge. Yadav has been posted as the deputy commissioner of Palwal, after spending four years in the city — as the administrator of Haryana Shahari Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP) from 2015-2018 and then, the commissioner of MCG.

Yadav, who was appointed to the IAS from Haryana Service Commission in 2011, spoke to Hindustan Times on Tuesday about his work in the city. Some excerpts:

What would be the main highlight of your 14-month tenure?

The biggest change I felt was that I was able to increase the participation of residents in MCG services and projects. Besides working closely with NGOs for this purpose, residents were directly involved in a large number of MCG initiatives, which not only gave them a feeling of belonging but also made them wary about civic issues in the city. We need the support of residents to make the city a better place and the MCG cannot take the onus on itself completely. I hope this trend continues.

The engineering wing was under constant scrutiny as several allegations of malpractice and corruption surfaced. What is the main issue with its functioning?

There are certain goals and targets expected of all employees. The engineering wing consistently failed to deliver on them and hence, many departmental inquiries, directions of suspension and recommendations for termination were issued. While I was critical of their approach, in their defence, they are functioning with half the required strength. The MCG, overall, is operating with just 300 permanent workers, of the 635 sanctioned posts. Lack of manpower is affecting the services of many wings, especially the engineering wing.

The functioning of Ecogreen, concessionaire for waste management, received constant criticism from officials and councillors. What is your view?

I supported them initially, but soon, lost confidence following consistent complaints of poor waste collection and services. There is no denying that a private agency is required for doing the job, but the MCG found itself carrying out a number of operations that the concessionaire had been hired for. The state government has been apprised about the issue and they will have the final say.

With monsoon nearing, is the city prepared to combat waterlogging?

I feel that the city is better prepared for the coming monsoon than it has been in the last three years. As I have been working in Gurugram since 2015, I have observed civic operations closely. This time around, a larger number of stormwater drains have been cleaned and rainwater harvesting pits made operational. Few instances of waterlogging will be faced by residents.

Will your transfer affect any long-term projects in the MCG?

My successor is an experienced bureaucrat who more experience than me. I am sure he will improve the services of MCG, with fresh ideas and proposals. In the last 14 months, special emphasis was given to improving facilities in parks, with amenities such as open-air gyms, ensuring stormwater and drainage lines do not mix, working towards starting the city’s first C&D waste plant, proper disposal of solid and liquid waste. Residents will start receiving the benefits of these initiatives by next year. I leave the city feeling satisfied that I have contributed to making it better than it was when I had assumed charge.

First Published: Jun 12, 2019 03:52 IST