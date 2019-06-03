Residents move to cooler cities for a break from sun and sweat

In the wake of excessive heat and unscheduled power cuts, residents of the city are opting to move out to places with cooler climate. While some are making quick and spontaneous travel plans, others say they had anticipated the harsh weather and made elaborate travel plans in advance to be out of the city during these months.

On Sunday, the maximum and minimum temperatures in Gurugram were 46 degrees Celsius and 31 degrees Celsius, respectively.

Sriparana Chakraborty, a photographer and DLF Phase 3 resident, is currently in Paris. She said, “It is a blessing that I could leave the 45 degrees Celsius gas burner that the city becomes every year. I am in a city that currently has 16 degrees Celsius temperature with my family. After Paris, we will be going to the cooler countries of Switzerland and Italy.”

Like Chakraborty, entrepreneur and Sector 30 resident, Ritu Gupta, too, travels to Europe every summer to beat the heat.

She said, “We usually go to Europe during summers, but this year, we wanted a slightly shorter trip. As the city has become excessively hot, we are going to Phuket in a week or two. The temperatures will not be extremely low there, but in comparison to Gurugram, it will be pleasant and comfortable.”

However, it is not just international destinations that residents are flocking to, but cooler destinations in the country. Along with heat, another primary factor residents are battling is high pollution levels. Namita Gupta, an air pollution expert, said, “Usually, pollution levels are expected to dip in summers, but that has not been the case. Increasing levels of dust storms in the summer has led to significant air pollution. So along with the heat, people also don’t have clean air to breathe.”

In quest of cleaner air, Pardeep Kathuria, a corporate professional and Sector 30 resident is looking to step out of the city next week. He said, “The heat is excessive. I am looking for a quick holiday to Ooty with my family next week to escape the heat as well as to take a break, as my child’s vacations are also going on.”

For some of the first-timers in the city, the heat is something they believe they were unprepared for. Nishita Baruah, a South City 1 resident and marketing professional, said, “This is my first year here. I was warned about the heat and the cold here. But, I have been falling ill constantly in this season. I am taking a four day trip to Mcleodganj to really feel a little better and escape the heat and electricity cuts in my area.”

First Published: Jun 03, 2019 02:06 IST