Residents of JMD Gardens demand transfer of maintenance to the RWA

Updated: Sep 10, 2020 23:44 IST

The residents of JMD Gardens on Sohna Road have been protesting outside the office of the developer located inside the residential complex for the past two weeks, demanding the transfer of maintenance to the residents’ welfare association(RWA). According to the residents, although the possession of flats was handed over to the 500 homebuyers of the complex in 2010, the transfer of maintenance is yet to take place. The residents said for the past five to six years, they have been fighting for the transfer of maintenance.

Richa Agarwal, a resident, said for the past two weeks, they have been peacefully protesting against the builder asking for their right to have better maintenance services. Residents said, despite paying a monthly maintenance fee of ₹5,000 per house every month, the residents are being denied of proper maintenance services.

“This protest will continue until the developer hands over the maintenance to the RWA , addresses the shortcomings in the construction, and gives a complete account of the money collected from the residents. We have already met the local MLA, the deputy commissioner and have even reached out to the department of town and country planning (DTCP) several times, requesting their support,” said Agarwal, adding that in February 2019, the DTCP had issued a letter asking the builder to hand over the maintenance to the RWA.

However, in a meeting held at the office of the DTCP IN 2019, in which home owners were also present, the representatives of the developer had questioned the legality of the RWA and said that the matter was sub judice. They, however, had assured that they would abide by the directions of the DTCP, said officials familiar with the matter.

Gopa Kumar Warrier, a resident, said there are several maintenance issues with the society. The lifts are in poor shape and are often dysfunctional. “The lifts often get stuck in between floors. There is a continuous seepage of water in the basement of all towers and sometimes the sewage leaks on the roads. We need a solution to these problems,” he said.

The residents further said that the developer has substantially reduced its staff, including guards, gardeners, electricians, housekeeping, and plumbers, over the last few years. The RWA had to employ its own gardeners, they added.

RS Bhath, district town planner (DTP), when asked about the matter, said that a meeting of the residents and developer will be called within a week. “The process to transfer the maintenance to the RWA will be initiated and the issue will be resolved in the next 15 days,” he said.

Sunil Bedi, chairman and managing director of JMD Group, did not respond to phone calls and messages, seeking his response on the matter.