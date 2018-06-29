Residents sleepless in Gurugram’s Sushant Lok as outages spike

Residents of Sushant Lok, an upscale residential township in Gurugram, have been living a nightmare over the last couple of weeks. Faced with frequent and seemingly interminable power cuts, residents said they have not been able to catch a wink for over a week.

They said that with their air conditioners rendered useless in the face of frequent outages, the stifling heat and humidity has taken unbearable proportions and has literally left them spending sleepless nights.

The residents vent their ire in the colony’s Whatsapp group, laying the blame for the prevailing situation squarely on Ansal API, the developer, and Dakshin Haryana Bijli Vitran Nigam (DHBVN), a state-run power utility. They claimed over the last seven days, as many as three transformers caught fire and were damaged. Although, they have since been fixed for the time being, residents said such shoddy response and mere patch-up jobs by the discom is at the heart of the problem that they have been grappling with over the last few years.

Several residents said that the experience of residing in this township has been dreadful and they are considering shifting to condominiums elsewhere where they will have power back-up systems and diesel generator sets to fall back on in the event of outages.

TC Bilandani, a resident, said, “We haven’t slept well in the last seven days. My wife regrets moving here and not some condominium where the situation would have been much better.”

Over the last one month, 10 transformers in Sushant Lok caught fire, plunging the township into darkness for 5 to 7 hours at a stretch. Residents said the rickety power infrastructure is the core concern in the colony, and yet, neither the developer nor the DHBVN ever cared to bring an overhaul to the existing system and boost supply.

Sushant Lok was granted license by the Haryana government in 1986, with the estimated number of plots being 5,500. As many as 4,000 plots in block C are of 60 square yards, while the ones in blocks A and B are of bigger sizes.

The DHBVN, in its assessment of the existing power infrastructure in the colony in 2013, said that the developer had to build substations of 66 KV and 33 KV in the colony to augment electricity supply. The discom said that there are similar problems pertaining to inadequate power supply in 15 other private colonies in the city.

Sanjiv Chopra, chief engineer, DHBVN, said, “We have made an assessment of deficient infrastructure in Sushant Lok and the matter is currently before the state government and the Punjab and Haryana High Court. Residents of Ardee City recently agreed to share the cost of upgrading the existing power infrastructure in the area and the move put an end to all their troubles.”

“As per our assessment, the cost of upgrading the existing infrastructure would come to ₹180 crore. The developer could either allocate the sum to us or do the job on its own,” Chopra said.