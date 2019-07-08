Residents stage protest, demand shifting of toll

Residents of the developing sectors of Gurugram held their fourth protest on Sunday morning, demanding either the shifting of the Kherki Daula toll plaza or an exemption from the toll for vehicles that are registered in Gurugam.

The residents said that the state government has repeatedly promised them that the toll plaza would be shifted but this has not materialised on the ground so far. As such, families that have shifted beyond the toll in the newly developing sectors are being made to pay toll every day.

“Every Sunday around 25 to 30 people gather at the toll plaza in the morning and hold a small demonstration. People from other parts of the city have also come to support us. We have been told that the state government is likely to approach the Supreme Court for a speedy resolution of the matter. Presently, the concessionaire has filed a case in the High Court. However, we want relief now,” said Yashesh Yadav, a resident of the area and president of the Dwarka Expressway Welfare Association.

The residents of the area said that they want all vehicles registered with HR-26 (Gurgaon registration) to be exempted from paying the toll on the lines of the vehicles of 31 villages around Kherki Daula that are free from paying the toll.

Manoj Lakhani, another resident, said that apart from shifting the toll, the government could also fix the streetlights on the NPR/SPR connecting roads that are used by people to reach the highway. “The only solution to this problem is the shifting of the toll plaza,” he said.

